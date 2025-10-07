 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Report: Landon Dickerson could miss multiple games with ankle injury

  
Published October 7, 2025 09:37 AM

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson left last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with an ankle injury and it may be a little time before he’s able to return to action.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Dickerson could miss one or two games as a result of the injury. The Eagles play the Giants on Thursday night and they will be in Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday in Week 7.

Dickerson was listed as out of practice on Monday’s estimated injury report. Running back Saquon Barkley (knee) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) were also listed as out, and McLane reports that Barkley is expected to play Thursday and that Calcaterra is likely to miss the Giants game.

Brett Toth replaced Dickerson on Sunday and would be in line to start against the Giants if he can’t go.