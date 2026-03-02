Report: Lions will not tender Tyrus Wheat

The Lions have made another roster decision on Monday.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Detroit will not tender restricted free agent Tyrus Wheat, which will make him an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

Wheat, 26, joined the Lions last August. Detroit claimed him off waivers from Dallas as Wheat was a part of the Cowboys’ roster cuts to get down to 53 players.

Wheat appeared in 15 games for Detroit in 2205, recording 15 total tackles with 1.5 sacks. He was on the field for seven percent of defensive snaps and 52 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Wheat has appeared in 35 career games for Dallas and Detroit.