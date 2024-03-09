 Skip navigation
Report: Mitch Morse headed to Jacksonville after completing visit with Steelers

  
Published March 8, 2024 08:30 PM

Free agent center Mitch Morse completed his visit with the Steelers on Friday night, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Bills released Morse on Wednesday.

The Steelers have a void to fill at center after releasing Mason Cole.

Morse joined the Bills in 2019, and he started all 87 regular-season and playoff games he played for the team.

He is headed to Jacksonville next, Fowler reports.

Luke Fortner started at center for the Jaguars the past two seasons.