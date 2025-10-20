Report: No changes expected “at this time” for Dolphins

Big change seem inevitable for the 1-6 Miami Dolphins. No changes reportedly are coming today.

Ian Rapoport of NFL media reports that no changes are expected “at this time” from owner Stephen Ross. As explained on Sunday’s Football Night in America, Ross intended before the season began to give coach Mike McDaniel and G.M. Chris Grier the full year before making decisions about the future.

Sunday’s 31-6 loss to the previously 1-5 Browns becomes the low point in a lost season for the Dolphins. With Ross taking heavy flak from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald and with a customer base potentially on the verge of revolt or (even worse) full-blown apathy, it’s going to be hard to justify doing nothing. With a Week 8 game at Atlanta followed by a short-week visit from the Ravens, it’s likely that no changes will be made until after the Thursday night contest against Baltimore. If then.

Remember this — Ross allegedly offered former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for each game he lost in 2019. (Ross called it a joke; we’re still searching for the punchline.) Once it’s clear that the playoffs are a pipe dream at best, being bad can be very good. The worse the Dolphins do, the higher they’ll select in the 2026 draft. And so some owners may decide that, sometimes, it makes sense to just take your lumps.

Regardless, Ross will now be taking them, along with his team.

If things don’t turn around quickly, the stadium could become a ghost town on game days. And Ross will learn (again), that the only thing better than being rich and famous is being rich.