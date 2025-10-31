 Skip navigation
Report: Ollie Gordon considered day-to-day with ankle injury

  
Published October 31, 2025 03:55 PM

Dolphins rookie running back Ollie Gordon suffered an ankle injury during Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens, but it shouldn’t keep him sidelined for long.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gordon is considered day-to-day.

He’s set to miss limited time — if he misses any additional time at all. He had to exit Thursday’s contest in the first half.

Gordon, 21, has rushed for 122 yards on 40 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught six passes for 30 yards with a TD.