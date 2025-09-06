 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davisbradyv2_250905.jpg
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
nbc_pft_bill_belichick_scouts_250905v2.jpg
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250905.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1

Other PFT Content

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Packers talked with Bengals about a Trey Hendrickson trade

  
Published September 6, 2025 04:53 PM

Micah Parsons wasn’t the only pass rusher the Packers considered trading for this summer.

Before trading for Parsons, the Packers talked to the Bengals about trading for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

No agreement was reached, but the report says defensive lineman Kenny Clark would have been sent to Cincinnati if a trade had been consummated, and that a mid-round pick would have gone from Green Bay to Cincinnati as well.

Instead, the Packers sent Clark and two first-round draft picks to Dallas for Parsons. Hendrickson agreed to stay in Cincinnati after the Bengals gave him a pay raise.

That the Packers were also looking into Hendrickson shows how serious they were about making a big splash to improve their pass rush — and how confident they are that they were one good pass rusher away from being among the NFL’s elite. They ended up getting that one pass rusher in Parsons.