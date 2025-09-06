Report: Packers talked with Bengals about a Trey Hendrickson trade

Micah Parsons wasn’t the only pass rusher the Packers considered trading for this summer.

Before trading for Parsons, the Packers talked to the Bengals about trading for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

No agreement was reached, but the report says defensive lineman Kenny Clark would have been sent to Cincinnati if a trade had been consummated, and that a mid-round pick would have gone from Green Bay to Cincinnati as well.

Instead, the Packers sent Clark and two first-round draft picks to Dallas for Parsons. Hendrickson agreed to stay in Cincinnati after the Bengals gave him a pay raise.

That the Packers were also looking into Hendrickson shows how serious they were about making a big splash to improve their pass rush — and how confident they are that they were one good pass rusher away from being among the NFL’s elite. They ended up getting that one pass rusher in Parsons.