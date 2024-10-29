Report: Panthers have no plans to trade RB Chuba Hubbard or CB Jaycee Horn

The Panthers gave away wide receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Ravens, getting only a fifth-round pick while giving up a sixth-round pick. Carolina also will pay more than $3 million in cash and cap space.

That likely will prompt calls from other teams about other players who might be available on the Panthers’ roster.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, though, reports the Panthers have no plans to trade cornerback Jaycee Horn or running back Chuba Hubbard.

“They’re not having a fire sale,” a source told Schultz.

Every player — save a handful of players — has a price, though, which means the Panthers probably will listen to offers.

The Panthers are 1-7 after winning only two games last season. They have not had a winning record or made the playoffs since 2017.