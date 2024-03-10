Report: Panthers to cut Bradley Bozeman

The Panthers are set to make a change at center.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to release Bradley Bozeman when the new league year starts on Wednesday. Doing so will allow them to avoid paying Bozeman a $1.5 million roster bonus later this month.

Bozeman signed with the Panthers in 2021 and he started 28 of the team’s 34 games over the last two seasons. Bozeman was a 2018 sixth-round pick in Baltimore and was a three-year starter with the Ravens before moving on as a free agent.

Improved offensive line play is on the list of goals for the Panthers as they try to get more out of quarterback Bryce Young during his second season, but Bozeman won’t be part of the plan.