MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Panthers will send 11 representatives to Ohio State’s Pro Day

  
Published March 21, 2023 04:28 PM
nbc_pft_simmsqbrankings_230321
March 21, 2023 08:52 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how C.J. Stroud compares to No. 1 QBs in his previous draft rankings, how Bryce Young’s size factors into his ranking and more.

The Panthers have the No. 1 overall selection in next month’s draft, having traded with the Bears for the right to have their pick of quarterbacks.

Assuming they stay put, the Panthers are expected to choose Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Stroud is the betting favorite to land in Carolina.

Stroud will work out for scouts at Ohio State’s Pro Day on Wednesday, and the Panthers are sending an army to watch him throw.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that owners David and Nicole Tepper, General Manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant General Manager Dan Morgan, vice president Samir Suleiman, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, scouting director Cole Spencer and scout Joel Patten will attend for the Panthers.

Ohio State also will have cornerback Cameron Brown, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, defensive end Zach Harrison, safety Ronnie Hickman, offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, safety/nickelback Tanner McCalister, long snapper Bradley Robinson, tight end Mitch Rossi, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, defensive tackle Taron Vincent and center Luke Wypler working out.