Report: Pat Freiermuth is expected to miss Week 7 after aggravating hamstring injury

When the week began, it seemed like Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was going to return from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since the beginning of the month.

But now, that won’t be the case.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Freiermuth aggravated his hamstring during Thursday’s practice and is now expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Rams and potentially longer.

With his return now on hold, Freiermuth also underwent an MRI on Friday morning.

A second-round pick in 2021, Freiermuth has just eight catches for 53 yards with two touchdowns in four games.

Pittsburgh’s offense is still expected to get receiver Diontae Johnson back for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles. The team’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.