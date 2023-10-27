Report: Patrick Mahomes is expected to attend World Series tonight

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to attend Game 1 of the World Series tonight, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports. The Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Mahomes, who grew up in East Texas and now spends his offseasons training in Fort Worth, grew up a huge Rangers’ fan. His father, Pat Mahomes Sr., pitched for the Rangers in 2001 during an 11-year career.

The Chiefs quarterback now is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

The Chiefs play in Denver on Sunday, hoping to win a 17th consecutive game against the Broncos.