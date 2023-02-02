 Skip navigation
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Patriots hire Will Lawing to offensive staff

  
Published February 2, 2023 03:10 PM
nbc_roto_hhmb_coachingheadlinesv3_230202
February 2, 2023 02:55 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the reaching coaching moves around the NFL including the Broncos' trade for Sean Payton, Kellen Moore joining the Chargers and more.

The Patriots are hiring Will Lawing for a position on their offensive staff, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Lawing, 37, could work as the tight ends coach, a position he held his final two seasons in Houston.

He has worked with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in three different stops. Lawing was with O’Brien at Penn State (2013), the Texans (2014-20) and Alabama (2021-22).

He was an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons.

O’Brien has several positions to fill on the offensive staff, so he likely brings more of his confidants with him.