Report: Patriots to hire Adrian Klemm

  
Published February 6, 2023 06:23 AM
The Patriots appear to have found their next offensive line coach.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Oregon offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the school for a job on the Patriots staff. The Patriots have been linked to Klemm for some time and recently had a second interview with him about joining their staff.

In addition to calling the team’s offensive plays, Matt Patricia was the offensive line coach for the Patriots last year. It’s not clear what, if any, role he will have on this year’s staff now that Bill O’Brien has been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Klemm was a 2000 second-round pick by the Patriots — their first draft pick after hiring Bill Belichick — and played four seasons with the team. He was the offensive line coach for the Steelers before taking the Oregon job.