Report: Patriots want to hire Ben McAdoo

The Patriots are “in talks” to hire Ben McAdoo as an assistant coach, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. McAdoo would have an assistant head coach-type role under Jerod Mayo and focus on helping offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

McAdoo was the Giants’ head coach for almost two seasons, going 13-15 before being fired with four games left in the 2017 season.

McAdoo, 46, most recently was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2022. He previously was the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2014-15.

He also has coached the offensive line, tight ends and quarterbacks in an 18-year career with seven different teams.

McAdoo has made stops at the Saints, 49ers, Packers, Giants, Jaguars, Cowboys and Panthers.