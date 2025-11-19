 Skip navigation
Report: Quentin Lake had surgery to repair elbow injury

  
Published November 19, 2025 02:06 PM

There is now more clarity on the injury Rams safety Quentin Lake suffered during Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

According to a report from NFL Media, Lake underwent surgery to repair his elbow injury.

The hope is Lake will be able to return late in the regular season or during the playoffs.

Lake, 26, was in the middle of a big contract year. He’s recorded 61 total tackles with two tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a sack, and an interception.

After defeating the Seahawks to move to 8-2, the Rams will host the Buccaneers on Sunday night.