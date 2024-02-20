Report: Raiders hire Rich Scangarello as quarterbacks coach

The Raiders have hired Rich Scangarello as their quarterbacks coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Scangarello has been helping USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the possible No. 1 overall pick, in his pre-draft training.

It’s a return to the AFC West for Scangarello, who was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator under Vic Fangio in 2019.

He most recently was offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2022, with Will Levis at quarterback, before the Wildcats fired Scangarello at the end of the season. Scangarello did not coach in 2023.

His first NFL coaching job was in 2009 when he was a quality control assistant with the Raiders.

He also has coached for the Falcons (2015), 49ers (2017-18, 2021) and Eagles (2020) in the NFL.