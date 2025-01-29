Report: Rams assistant Nick Caley will interview for Texans’ OC job

Rams assistant Nick Caley will interview for the Texans’ offensive coordinator job Thursday, Albert Breer of MMQB reports.

Caley is the Rams pass game coordinator and tight ends coach.

He interviewed for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job Monday night.

Caley joined the Rams before the 2023 season after coaching tight ends for the Patriots for six seasons. He doubled as the fullbacks coach in New England from 2017-21.

In Caley’s first season as a tight ends coach in 2017, Patriots’ star Rob Gronkowski earned his fifth career Pro Bowl invitation and was named an AP First-Team All-Pro selection. Gronkowski led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,084) and yards per reception (15.7). That same season, fullback James Develin earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Caley has coached veteran tight end Tyler Higbee in Los Angeles.

In his first two NFL seasons in 2015-16, Caley served as an offensive coaching assistant. He spent 10 years coaching in the college ranks before that.

The Texans have interviewed Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis, Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon and their own quarterbacks coach, Jerrod Johnson, for the job.