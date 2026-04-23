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Report: Mike Vrabel will be in the Patriots’ draft room tonight

  
Published April 23, 2026 02:45 PM

A day ago, it would have been foolish to even suggest it. Now, it’s a fair question to raise and resolve.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is expected to be in the team’s draft room tonight for the first round.

Vrabel announced early Thursday that he won’t be with the team for the third day of the draft, which consists of rounds four through seven. Instead, he’ll be attending counseling.

The statement came hours after the New York Post sought comment from Vrabel about the latest set of photos featuring Vrabel and former ESPN/Athletic reporter Dianna Russini from March 2020.

The team announced on Wednesday that Vrabel or V.P. of player personnel Eliot Wolf will be available to reporters after the Patriots make their pick in round one.

Via Mark Daniels of MassLive, Vrabel is expected to speak tonight if the Patriots make their pick. If they trade out, Wolf will speak to reporters on Friday.