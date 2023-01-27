Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Rams will once again have a LaFleur as their offensive coordinator under Sean McVay.

Los Angeles is hiring former Mike LaFleur to be their new OC, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

LaFleur had been the Jets offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. He headed there after working with New York head coach Robert Saleh with the 49ers. LaFleur was previously San Francisco’s passing game coordinator from 2017-2020 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur also worked alongside Shanahan with the Falcons from 2015-2016 and the Browns in 2014.

But while LaFleur called plays for the Jets, he may not be doing so with Los Angeles. McVay has called plays since he was hired back in 2017. But with McVay reevaluating plenty of things in the offseason, LaFleur could, in theory, end up with that responsibility for Los Angeles in 2023.

LaFleur’s older brother, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in McVay’s first year coaching the Rams. Kevin O’Connell is another former Rams OC who has gone on to be a head coach.