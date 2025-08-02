Report: Ravens agree to terms with TE Scotty Washington

The Ravens are signing tight end Scotty Washington, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The team worked out Washington and tight ends Jordan Akins and Baylor Cupp and had quarterback Logan Woodside throwing passes to them.

Washington was on the Ravens’ practice squad the past two seasons.

He also has spent time with the Bengals, Patriots and Steelers.

Washington, 28, has played only one career game. He saw action on 22 offensive snaps for the Patriots in 2022.

The Ravens have Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar at the top of their depth chart, but Likely underwent surgery this week and will miss 6-8 weeks.