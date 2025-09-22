Report: Samaje Perine not ruled out for Week 4 after suffering thumb injury

There is some moderately positive news for the Bengals after Sunday’s drubbing at the hands of the Vikings.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, running back Samaje Perine’s MRI did not reveal significant damage in his thumb.

Perine had to exit Sunday’s loss early with the injury. He has not been ruled out for Cincinnati’s Week 4 matchup against Denver on Monday night.

Back with the Bengals after a season with the Broncos and a season with the Chiefs, Perine has caught two passes for 6 yards and taken four carries for 21 yards so far in 2025.

With a Monday game coming up, the Bengals’ first injury report of the week will be released on Thursday.