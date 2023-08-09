Report: Shelby Harris agrees to terms with Browns

Free agent defensive lineman Shelby Harris visited the Browns late last month. He agreed to terms with the team Wednesday.

Harris will sign a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Harris spent last season with the Seahawks, starting 15 games. He totaled 44 tackles with two sacks, five tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. He also posted four passes defensed while playing 49 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Raiders made him a seventh-round pick in 2014. He spent some time with the Jets and Cowboys in 2016 before finding a role with the Broncos in 2017. He played 75 games with 49 starts for the Broncos from 2017-21.

The Broncos traded Harris to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson deal, and the Seahawks released him this past March.