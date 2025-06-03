 Skip navigation
Report: Steelers, Dolphins renew talks about a trade for Jonnu Smith

  
Published June 3, 2025 07:02 PM

The Steelers are interested. The Steelers are not interested. The Steelers are interested. . . .

Only hours after reporting the Steelers weren’t expected to trade for Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Pittsburgh has “renewed conversations” with Miami. A possible trade between the teams is “still alive,” Schefter writes.

Last Thursday was the first time a possible trade by the Steelers for Smith was broached.

Smith has expressed an interest in reworking his deal, which is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season. He is set to become a free agent in March.

Smith earned his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and was the Dolphins’ lone Pro Bowler after making 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those were franchise records for a tight end in all categories.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Smith is a “very important” player in the Dolphins’ offense and wants to keep him.

Smith has played for the Titans (2017-20), Patriots (2021-22), Falcons (2023) and Dolphins (2024). Smith has 307 catches for 3,307 yards and 28 touchdowns since Tennessee made him a third-round pick in 2017.

The Steelers have Pat Freiermuth at the top of their depth chart at the position.