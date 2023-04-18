 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: Steelers finalizing trade for Allen Robinson

  
Published April 18, 2023
Matthew Stafford acknowledged he’s not 25 anymore but definitely feels good, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline how much longer the QB will be with the Rams and how far the team can go.

Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson is reportedly on his way to becoming a member of the Steelers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Steelers and Rams are finalizing the details of a trade that would move Robinson to Pittsburgh. Robinson received permission to seek a trade last month and Pelissero reports that the Steelers have been given the green light to give him a physical.

There’s no word on compensation or whether the Rams will be picking up any of Robinson’s $15.25 million in guaranteed money to help facilitate the deal.

Robinson’s signing with the Rams last offseason was met with much fanfare, but he played just 10 games and finished the year with a disappointing 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers have George Pickens and Diontae Johnson at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver. Robinson would likely slot in ahead of Calvin Austin, Cody White, Anthony Miller, and Gunner Olszewski behind that duo.