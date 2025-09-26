 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Report: Terry McLaurin is not expected to have surgery

  
Published September 25, 2025 08:04 PM

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed practice again on Thursday and his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Falcons is looking doubtful, but a report on his condition on Thursday provides some hope that he’ll be back on the field in the not-too-distant future.

McLaurin is listed with a quad injury and he’s spoken with multiple doctors, including core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers, about how to treat the issue. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that McLaurin is not expected to have surgery in the near future as a result of those conversations.

Any surgery would mean an extended absence for the wideout, but it’s not clear what kind of timetable there is for McLaurin’s return to action.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will have a press conference on Friday and McLaurin’s outlook will likely join quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for Week 4 as early topics of conversation.