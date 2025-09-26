Report: Terry McLaurin is not expected to have surgery

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin missed practice again on Thursday and his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Falcons is looking doubtful, but a report on his condition on Thursday provides some hope that he’ll be back on the field in the not-too-distant future.

McLaurin is listed with a quad injury and he’s spoken with multiple doctors, including core muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers, about how to treat the issue. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that McLaurin is not expected to have surgery in the near future as a result of those conversations.

Any surgery would mean an extended absence for the wideout, but it’s not clear what kind of timetable there is for McLaurin’s return to action.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn will have a press conference on Friday and McLaurin’s outlook will likely join quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for Week 4 as early topics of conversation.