Report: Teryl Austin finalizes two-year deal to stay with Steelers

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s contract expired with the team’s loss to the Bills in the playoffs, but word this week was that he would remain with the organization.

The deal to ensure that happens is reportedly done. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Austin has agreed to a two-year deal to remain in Pittsburgh.

Austin will now head into his third year running the offense after three years as a senior defensive assistant and defensive backs coach. The Steelers finished 10th in points allowed during his first season and improved to sixth on their way to the postseason in 2023.

While Austin is back, there will be at least one change to the defensive staff. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that assistant defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander will head to Las Vegas to be the Raiders’ safeties coach.