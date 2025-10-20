Report: Titans will release Tyler Lockett, at his request

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s tenure in Tennessee did not last long.

Lockett asked for and will receive his release, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 33-year-old Lockett had played his entire career in Seattle before signing a one-year contract with Tennessee in April. He hasn’t done much for teh Titans, with just 10 catches for 70 yards this season.

That the news of his impending release has been leaked but the release is not yet official means it’s still possible for a team to trade for Lockett, if there’s a team out there looking for some veteran experience at receiver. That’s a long shot given how unproductive Lockett has been this season, but it’s possible a team could target him for a late-round pick swap.

If Lockett is indeed released, he’ll be a free agent and can sign with any team for the stretch run.