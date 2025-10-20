 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Report: Titans will release Tyler Lockett, at his request

  
Published October 20, 2025 07:07 PM

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s tenure in Tennessee did not last long.

Lockett asked for and will receive his release, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 33-year-old Lockett had played his entire career in Seattle before signing a one-year contract with Tennessee in April. He hasn’t done much for teh Titans, with just 10 catches for 70 yards this season.

That the news of his impending release has been leaked but the release is not yet official means it’s still possible for a team to trade for Lockett, if there’s a team out there looking for some veteran experience at receiver. That’s a long shot given how unproductive Lockett has been this season, but it’s possible a team could target him for a late-round pick swap.

If Lockett is indeed released, he’ll be a free agent and can sign with any team for the stretch run.