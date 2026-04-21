Shane Steichen: We anticipate Daniel Jones being ready for training camp

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard provided a positive update on Daniel Jones’s recovery from a torn Achilles on Monday and head coach Shane Steichen delivered another one on Tuesday.

Steichen said that Jones has resumed dropping back and throwing after suffering the injury on December 7. Given where Jones is at this point in his rehab, Steichen said, via the team’s website, that the Colts “anticipate him being ready for training camp.”

If that’s the case, the next question will be whether Jones is ready to go in Week 1.

“I know he’s ripping and roaring and ready to go, but we gotta be smart,” Steichen said.

Jones had the same surgeon as Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who returned to action nine months after tearing his Achilles and has played well since getting back on the court. Steichen said he has spoken with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and that Jones is approaching rehab “the same way” that Tatum did. The Colts will be hoping the similarities between the two players continues over the coming months.