Report: Titans will release Zach Cunningham

The cuts keep coming in Tennessee.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are releasing linebacker Zach Cunningham. That news comes after the team announced that they have released tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock.

Cunningham was claimed off of waivers from the Texans late in the 2021 season and missed much of the 2022 season with an elbow injury. He had 24 tackles and a pass defensed in six games.

Cunningham started 66 of 72 games in four-plus seasons with the Texans after joining the team as a 2017 second-round pick. He led the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020.

The Titans will realize nearly $9 million in cap savings by releasing Texans, although there will be $4.5 million in dead money left behind. The Titans cleared nearly $29 million in cap space with their earlier moves as well.