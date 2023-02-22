 Skip navigation
Report: Titans will release Zach Cunningham

  
Published February 22, 2023 10:30 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230217
February 17, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate what the 2022 NFL season will most be remembered for, mentioning Damar Hamlin, Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, Justin Jefferson, and more.

The cuts keep coming in Tennessee.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Titans are releasing linebacker Zach Cunningham. That news comes after the team announced that they have released tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, and kicker Randy Bullock.

Cunningham was claimed off of waivers from the Texans late in the 2021 season and missed much of the 2022 season with an elbow injury. He had 24 tackles and a pass defensed in six games.

Cunningham started 66 of 72 games in four-plus seasons with the Texans after joining the team as a 2017 second-round pick. He led the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020.

The Titans will realize nearly $9 million in cap savings by releasing Texans, although there will be $4.5 million in dead money left behind. The Titans cleared nearly $29 million in cap space with their earlier moves as well.