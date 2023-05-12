Report: Tom Brady in “deep discussions” to become a Raiders limited partner

Tom Brady can’t quit football.

Sure, he won’t be playing (yet) for the Raiders, but he could soon be an owner of the team.

ESPN reports that Brady is in “deep discussions ” with Mark Davis to become a Raiders limited partner.

Per the report, talks have been occurring “for weeks” and could soon reach a resolution. ESPN calls is “an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation” -- but not sufficiently sensitive and fluid for ESPN to look the other way, as it did last year when Brady was in “deep discussions” to become a Dolphins limited partner (and one or more reporters at ESPN surely knew it).

Last year, that secret plan was a precursor to Brady playing. This year, it likely wouldn’t be. That might not make Jimmy Garoppolo feel any better about the Tommy shadow continuing to follow Garoppolo around.

ESPN says Brady would be a “passive” investor, with no “operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.”

That’s not a surprise. Minority partners rarely if ever have any actual control or authority. For Brady, it’s a way to turn some of his money into more money, given the non-stop growth in franchise value.

It’s a safe, strong, reliable investment. Then again, Brady probably thought the same thing about FTX.

Oh well, one out of two ain’t bad.