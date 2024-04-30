 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Tyron Billy-Johnson could sign with Cowboys after visit

  
Published April 29, 2024 10:55 PM

Free agent receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson is visiting the Cowboys and could sign with the team after a physical, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Billy-Johnson spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but he did not play a regular-season game last season.

Billy-Johnson, 28, has spent time with the Texans, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Jaguars, Raiders, Bengals, 49ers and Cowboys since 2019. He has played 26 games with one start, which came in 2022 with Houston.

In his career, Billy-Johnson has caught 23 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an 18.3 yards per catch average.

He also has returned 14 punts for a 19.1-yard average.