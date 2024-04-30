Report: Tyron Billy-Johnson could sign with Cowboys after visit

Free agent receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson is visiting the Cowboys and could sign with the team after a physical, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Billy-Johnson spent most of last season on the Cowboys’ practice squad, but he did not play a regular-season game last season.

Billy-Johnson, 28, has spent time with the Texans, Bills, Panthers, Chargers, Jaguars, Raiders, Bengals, 49ers and Cowboys since 2019. He has played 26 games with one start, which came in 2022 with Houston.

In his career, Billy-Johnson has caught 23 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an 18.3 yards per catch average.

He also has returned 14 punts for a 19.1-yard average.