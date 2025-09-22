 Skip navigation
Report: Tyrone Tracy is expected to miss time with dislocated shoulder

  
Published September 22, 2025 12:34 PM

Giants running back Tyrone Tracy is unlikely to play this week.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Tracy suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and is set to miss some time.

Tracy had to exit the contest during the first half.

He’s rushed for 68 yards on 22 carries and caught eight passes for 54 yards so far this season.

With Tracy sidelined, rookie Cam Skattebo is poised to take a larger role in the offense. He had 121 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown during Sunday’s loss to Kansas City, taking 10 carries for 60 yards and catching six passes for 61 yards.