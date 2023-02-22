Report: UCLA is expected to hire Ravens safeties coach D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator
Published February 22, 2023 03:58 PM
UCLA is expected to hire Ravens safeties coach D’Anton Lynn as its defensive coordinator, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.
Lynn spent two seasons with the Ravens, coaching the defensive backs in 2021 and the safeties in 2022.
He spent three years with the Texans, serving as the team’s secondary coach (2020) and assistant secondary coach (2018-19). As an assistant with the Chargers in 2017, Lynn served under his father, Anthony, working primarily with the linebackers.
He also coached with his father as a defensive assistant with Buffalo (2015-16) and as a seasonal coaching intern with the Jets (2014).