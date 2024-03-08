Report: Vikings re-sign Johnny Mundt

The Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract with tight end Johnny Mundt, NFL Media reports.

Mundt, 29, played 223 offensive snaps as the team’s third tight end in 2023 and also contributed 210 snaps on special teams. He totaled 17 catches for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown.

Coach Kevin O’Connell has called Mundt the NFL’s best No. 3 tight end.

Mundt has spent the past two seasons in Minnesota after five with the Rams. He has 46 catches for 405 yards and two touchdowns in seven seasons.