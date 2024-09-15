Report: Vita Vea diagnosed with MCL sprain

There is a little more clarity on an injury to one of Tampa Bay’s key defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive tackle Vita Vea received an initial diagnosis of an MCL sprain in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Lions. Vea will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm it.

The hope is that Vea will not be out for an extended period of time.

Vea had one pass defensed on Sunday before exiting. He had three tackles with one for loss last week.