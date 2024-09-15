 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Report: Vita Vea diagnosed with MCL sprain

  
Published September 15, 2024 06:16 PM

There is a little more clarity on an injury to one of Tampa Bay’s key defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive tackle Vita Vea received an initial diagnosis of an MCL sprain in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Lions. Vea will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm it.

The hope is that Vea will not be out for an extended period of time.

Vea had one pass defensed on Sunday before exiting. He had three tackles with one for loss last week.