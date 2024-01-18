Report: World Cup Final to be held at AT&T Stadium

What Jerry wants, Jerry gets. (Except when it comes to winning games in the playoffs.)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wanted to host the 2026 World Cup Final. He apparently will.

Martin Lipton, who apparently knows a thing or two about such matters given the extent to which the item has been echoed, reports that the game for all the vuvuzelas will be played at AT&T Stadium.

To host the game, Jones will have to install an expensive, high-quality grass pitch in a place that ordinarily has artificial turf. Which proves that an NFL owner can install a high-level grass field for NFL games, if the owner wants to.

Jones doesn’t want to. He doesn’t have to. To host the World Cup Final, he has to. So he’s doing it.