Report: X-rays on Mike Williams’ back were negative

  
Published January 8, 2023 04:06 PM
Chargers receiver Mike Williams needed assistance leaving the team’s locker room after the game, unable to walk under his own power. He left Sunday’s game in the first half with a low back injury.

While that didn’t sound good, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports X-ray results were negative.

Williams will undergo more medical tests Monday.

Coach Brandon Staley said after the game Williams “possibly” could have returned to the game.

The Chargers were not playing for anything Sunday, locked into the fifth seed.

“I didn’t really know what it was,” receiver Keenan Allen said of Williams’ injury, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “Still don’t really know what it was. I just heard back spasms, so I kind of know how that is.”