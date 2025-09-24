Report: Zach Tom is not expected to play Week 4 vs. Cowboys

The Packers are unlikely to have one of their starting right tackle for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Zach Tom is not expected to play Week 4 after aggravating his oblique injury against Cleveland last week.

Tom was on the field for just one offensive snap before he had to exit the contest. He had been a limited participant in practice all week and was listed as questionable.

“If a guy plays one play … we got to have some discussions about how we can’t allow that to happen,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in his postgame press conference on Sunday. “It’s disappointing when he plays one play.”

Tom did not play in Week 2 after initially suffering the injury Week 1.

The Packers’ first injury report of the week is set to be released later on Wednesday.