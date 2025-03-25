Returner Steven Sims signs with the Seahawks

The Seahawks signed wide receiver Steven Sims on Tuesday, the team announced.

Sims, 27, played for the Texans and the Ravens in 2024. He played 10 offensive snaps and 78 on special teams, averaging 5.8 yards on 21 punt returns and 27.9 yards on seven kickoff returns.

Sims went undrafted out of Kansas in 2019, signing with Washington. He also has played for Pittsburgh in addition to Houston and Baltimore.

As a receiver, Sims has 78 career catches for 704 yards and five touchdowns. He has added 25 carries for 174 yards and a 65-yard touchdown.

Sims, though, has made his mark in the NFL as a returner.

In 53 career regular-season games, Sims has 74 punt returns for 462 yards (6.2-yard average), as well as 62 kick returns for 819 yards (25.2-yard average). He has one return touchdown in the regular season and one in the postseason.