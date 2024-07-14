Reward offered in shooting at Khyree Jackson’s vigil

The shooting that occurred after the Friday night vigil for Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two high-school teammates remains unsolved. A reward has been offered, in the hopes to identifying the shooter.

Via WJZ, $25,000 has been offered in connection with the shooting that killed 24-year-old Shahid Omar Jr. and injured a female.

The shooting happened in the parking lot after the vigil for Jackson, Isaiah Hazel, and Anthony Lytton, Jr.

The three men died on July 6 in a car crash. They were riding in a car that was struck by another vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.