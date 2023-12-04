Rhamondre Stevenson dealing with ankle sprain, X-rays negative

It might be difficult for one of New England’s most effective offensive players to be on the field in Week 14.

Per multiple reports, Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. The X-Rays on Stevenson’s ankle were negative.

Stevenson took nine carries for 39 yards before exiting the contest. Ezekiel Elliott ended up as the lead back during Sunday’s loss, taking 17 carries for 52 yards.

The Patriots have a quick turnaround for Week 14, as they’ll play the the Steelers on the road on Thursday night.

In 12 games this season, Stevenson has rushed for 619 yards with four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He also leads the team with 38 receptions.

Elliott has 429 yards with two TDs, averaging 3.8 yards per attempt.