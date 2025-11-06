 Skip navigation
Rico Dowdle returns to practice on Thursday

  
Published November 6, 2025 04:26 PM

Running back Rico Dowdle was back on the Panthers’ practice field on Thursday.

Dowdle sat out Wednesday’s practice with a quad injury in what head coach Dave Canales indicated was a precautionary move designed to keep Dowdle fresh for Sunday’s game against the Saints. His return for a limited session on Thursday suggests the NFC’s leading rusher is on track to play in that game.

Guard Chandler Zavala (elbow) missed his second straight practice and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (hip) was out after not being on the report at all on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Derrick Brown (elbow) was added to the report as a limited participant. Linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle), left guard Damien Lewis (oblique), center Cade Mays (ankle, knee), and safety Lathan Ransom (illness) remained full participants.