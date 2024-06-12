 Skip navigation
Rob Ryan: Maxx Crosby is the best defensive player in the 30 years I’ve coached

  
Published June 12, 2024 01:05 PM

Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan got his first NFL coaching job 30 years ago, as an assistant to his father, Buddy Ryan, on the 1994 Cardinals. And Ryan says that since he first worked in the NFL, there hasn’t been a defensive player as good as Maxx Crosby.

“When you talk about Maxx Crosby, you’re talking about the best defensive player in the league. Probably in the history that I’ve ever seen. Now, I’ve only been around it 30 years, but I mean he’s that good,” Ryan said.

Ryan says that Crosby has a presence that makes his teammates better as well.

“Maxx makes everybody tougher. Maxx makes everybody better. Maxx makes everybody get tattoos. He’s just a badass,” Ryan said.

It’s a bit of a stretch to say Crosby is better than Aaron Donald, or J.J. Watt, or Ray Lewis, or Ed Reed, but that’s what Ryan claims, as he talks up the Raiders’ best defensive player as the best player anywhere.