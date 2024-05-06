 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick did a shot together at Tom Brady’s roast

  
Published May 6, 2024 05:58 AM

The months since Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots have featured stories about bad feelings between him and Patriots owner Robert Kraft as their working relationship came to an end, but the two men got along well at a roast of Tom Brady in Los Angeles on Sunday.

An ESPN story about Belichick’s bid for the Falcons head coaching job claimed Kraft told Falcons owner Arthur Blank not to trust Belichick, which the Patriots denied, and a number of former Patriots took issue with the way The Dynasty miniseries cast Belichick’s role in the team’s success. On Sunday, though, all appeared to be OK with the two men.

After joking that there are always people you don’t want to see at a family reunion, Kraft called Belichick up to take a shot together while praising what he and Brady did for the Patriots.

“I want to say this is the greatest coach in the history of the game that did what no one else has done. And having Tom Brady and him was the greatest honor the good Lord gave me,” Kraft said during the Netflix broadcast.

Belichick and Brady also did a shot together during festivities that featured plenty of shots taken at the quarterback’s expense.