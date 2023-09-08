Robert Kraft embracing Patriots’ underdog status to start 2023

The AFC East is expected to be one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions in 2023.

But most analysts and bettors aren’t picking the Patriots to finish over the Bills, Jets, or Dolphins.

After an 8-9 finish in 2022, team owner Robert Kraft is OK with his club flying under the radar.

“I sort of like that most people are picking us to come in fourth in the division,” Kraft told reporters on Thursday, via Zack Cox of NESN.

Kraft, who has owned the Patriots since 1994, added that he feels good about the direction of his team.

“I think there’s a great chemistry,” Kraft said. “This is a young team, too. This might be one of the youngest teams. I think Coach [Bill Belichick] has done a good job overall. I think having Bill O’Brien come here and work with Mac [Jones], they seem to have great chemistry.

“I’m actually excited about the team.”

The Patriots start the season against the Eagles on Sunday then host Miami in Week 2 before traveling to face the Jets and Cowboys in Weeks 3 and 4.