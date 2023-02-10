Robert Kraft: I think Bill O’Brien was an excellent choice for OC

After going through the 2022 season with a patchwork offensive scheme, the Patriots brought back Bill O’Brien to be the club’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.

O’Brien held that same position for New England over a decade ago and now brings experience as a head coach back to the role. He’s also familiar with quarterback Mac Jones from when they briefly crossed over at Alabama just before Jones was drafted in 2021.

Speaking with reporters in Arizona on Friday morning, Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed his approval of the move to bring O’Brien back.

“I think he was an excellent choice ,” Kraft said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “And he has learning-curve experience of our system. He knows Mac Jones. He knows how to build a great offense. And I’m excited to see what happens next year.”

The Patriots finished No. 17 in points scored and No. 26 in yards in 2022. But perhaps more concerning was Jones’ regression, as he completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games. His passer rating went down from 92.5 as a rookie to 84.8 this season.