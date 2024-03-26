Robert Kraft: One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate young QB

Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t going to be making any of the picks in this year’s draft, but he’s watched the same games as everyone else over the last few years and he knows that there’s one spot the team needs to address sooner rather than later.

While speaking to reporters from the league meetings in Florida on Tuesday, Kraft said he will leave the selections up to de facto General Manager Eliot Wolf, head coach Jerod Mayo and the rest of the football staff. He then added that he would prefer to head into next season with a new addition to the quarterback depth chart.

“I’ll let the team make the decision with what they think is best. One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate young quarterback,” Kraft said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Mayo also called quarterback a priority this week before saying that the team will be open to all options with the third overall pick. Kraft’s comments probably won’t change that approach, but they do underscore the need to shore up the position before the new coach’s first year gets underway.