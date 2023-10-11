Robert Kraft reiterates that he’ll never sell the Patriots

Robert Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994. He plans to continue to own it, for the rest of his life and beyond.

Appearing on The David Rubinstein Show: Peer to Peer Conversations,” Kraft reiterated that he will never sell the team. It echoes something he said in February 2023.

“Never in my lifetime will we sell this team, and I hope my children keep it going as well because it’s such a unique asset,” Kraft told Rubinstein, via Sports Business Daily. “After my family, I’m very passionate about this team, more than anything else.”

Kraft added that the team “builds community” and is a “way to build bridges. . . . You bring people of all backgrounds together.”

The biggest challenge when it comes to passing equity from one generation to the next relates to the estate tax. Some owners plan things properly, to account for the cash obligation to the IRS that accompanies the inevitable transfer. Others do not.

The portion of the interview has been released to YouTube. Other clips posted to date include Kraft talking about the purchase of team, and his efforts to prevent the team from moving to St. Louis before he could buy it.

It’s unclear when the interview was taped, and whether it addresses the most important question on the minds of Patriots fans. Is Bill Belichick on the hot seat?

Then again, Kraft already sort of answered that question in March. And the answer seemed to be, in not those exact words, yes. Based on how the season has gone so far, it’s hard to imagine the long-term relationship continuing beyond this season.