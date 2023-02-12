 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robert Kraft will “never sell” the Patriots

  
Published February 12, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_bfa_judon_230209
February 9, 2023 03:37 PM
Matthew Judon joins the show live from Arizona to talk about his experience at the Pro Bowl, what went wrong for the Patriots in a disappointing 2022 season and why Bill O'Brien will help turn things around.

As franchise values spike, and as some owners privately consider whether it’s time to cash out (and some indeed are), the owner of one of the most successful teams in the league will not be entertaining the possibility.

Appearing Friday on Fox Business (via the Sports Business Journal “Weekend Rap”), Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he is “never selling.”

“We’ve set it up so that it hopefully stays in the family for many decades to come,” Kraft said, in reference to maneuvering the estate tax laws that have forced other teams to be sold in the past, and that could force others to be sold in the future.

“After my family, the New England Patriots are the most important thing in my life,” Kraft said. “It’s not a business, it’s really part of my family. . . . I love being in the locker room, being around the players. I just pinch myself that I’ve been so privileged to own a franchise in my hometown.”

Patriots fans should pinch themselves that Kraft owns the franchise in his hometown. Owner is the one person who has a huge impact on the team’s fortunes -- and who cannot be held accountable with his or her job.

No, you can’t fire the owner. Even if several of them need to be. Then again, that only makes it easier for the teams with the good owners to win games and chase championships.