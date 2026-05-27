Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have talented receivers, they need to step up to replace Mike Evans

The Buccaneers lost the best wide receiver in franchise history when Mike Evans left in free agency, and now head coach Todd Bowles wants to see who steps up to replace him.

“They’re talented,” Bowles said. “We know they’ve got a lot of talent right there. Any time you lose a player like that, or any player that was legendary on their team, different guys got to come in and step up. That’s the nature of sports, and I’m sure we have some guys in that room that will.”

Bowles said wide receiver Jalen McMillan has looked good in the offseason program.

“Jalen’s tough. His mental toughness is unbelievable,” Bowles said. “His competitiveness, the way he attacks the ball, the way he fights for every route and wants to get open and be that guy, that gives you a lot of confidence.”

Bowles also said wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has missed more games than he’s played the last two seasons, is healthy and looks ready to have a big year.

“Chris has been great. He’s in great shape, he’s healthy, he’s working out, he’s tough, he’s very smart,” Bowles said. “He looks good.”

No one will make Buccaneers fans forget Evans, but if the Buccaneers get good seasons from McMillan and Godwin, and last year’s impressive rookie Emeka Egbuka continues to improve, they could have as good a corps of wide receivers without Evans as they had with him.